Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.95. 199,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.34. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $89.29 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 274.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.