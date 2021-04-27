CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CI Financial traded as high as C$19.87 and last traded at C$19.86, with a volume of 190070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.64.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price (up from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.67.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 50,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$912,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 606,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,076,290. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

