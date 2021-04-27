CIBC Lowers Winpak (TSE:WPK) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of Winpak (TSE:WPK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has C$46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$52.00.

WPK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Winpak from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Pi Financial reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Winpak in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Winpak stock opened at C$43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.56. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of C$38.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.15.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Winpak will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.32%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

