Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

