Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,445,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.26. 9,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,184. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.15. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.