Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 72,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 18,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

