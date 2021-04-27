Clarivate (CLVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Clarivate to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Clarivate has set its FY21 guidance at $0.73-0.79 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.73-0.79 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

