Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Clarkson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $41.01.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

