Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, reaching $236.04. The company had a trading volume of 340,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,729,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $638.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.