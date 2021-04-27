Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000.

IWF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.94. 49,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,317. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $262.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

