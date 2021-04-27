Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

CWEN stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

