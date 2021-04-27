Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CLNN opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of -0.01. Clene has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

