CME Group (CME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect CME Group to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $204.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

