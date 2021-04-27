CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.59.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.