CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

CWBR has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.42.

CWBR stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 166,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 319,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

