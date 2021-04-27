CoinFi (COFI) Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $118,358.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00063422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.94 or 0.00780195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.29 or 0.07906426 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

COFI is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

