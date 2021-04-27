Columbia Property Trust (CXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Columbia Property Trust has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.23-1.30 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CXP opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -360.20 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXP. Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

