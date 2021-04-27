Columbus Macro LLC Buys 4,508 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,096,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,499,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PFFD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. 841,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

