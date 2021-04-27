Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,579 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.57. 24,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,537. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $101.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.43.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

