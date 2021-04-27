Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.68. 22,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.