Columbus Macro LLC Invests $808,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XME stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,232. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

