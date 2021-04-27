Columbus Macro LLC Sells 2,883 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,851,000 after buying an additional 339,171 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,562,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $273,200,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,314,000 after purchasing an additional 146,009 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

STT traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 138.07%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

