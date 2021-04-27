Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.69. 721,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,370,910. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $184.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

