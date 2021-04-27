Comcast (CMCSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMCSA stock opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

