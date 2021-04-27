Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.6% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.43. 460,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,245,068. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $249.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

