Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.59. 30,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,410. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

