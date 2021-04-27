Comfort Systems USA (FIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FIX opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

