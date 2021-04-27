Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 40,222 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,270% compared to the average volume of 2,935 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.33. The stock had a trading volume of 174,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $77.39.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.