Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of CBU opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

