Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €132.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €132.00 ($155.29) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €135.83 ($159.80).

Shares of ML opened at €127.85 ($150.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €126.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €111.82. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

