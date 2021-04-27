Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €145.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ML. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €136.67 ($160.78).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

EPA:ML opened at €127.85 ($150.41) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €126.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €111.82.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.