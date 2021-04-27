Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 593,441 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 37,559.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,441 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in American Well were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,864 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,924 over the last quarter.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

