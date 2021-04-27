Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 241,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.16% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 68.4% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 24.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 14,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,582,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

