Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $16.03 Million in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 234,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BHVN opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.74 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

