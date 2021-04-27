Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $13.24 Million Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,236,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.22% of Twist Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,202 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $141.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,447.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 668 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $127,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,189,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,782 shares of company stock valued at $21,517,533. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

