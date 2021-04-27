Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,185 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $21,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Yum China by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,738,000 after purchasing an additional 546,992 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Yum China by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after buying an additional 681,257 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $270,868,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,260,000 after buying an additional 466,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.