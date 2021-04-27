COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of CMPS traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. 384,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,795. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

