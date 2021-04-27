Conagra Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

