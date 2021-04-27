Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives $6.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

BBCP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 122,922 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,107,960 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 131,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

