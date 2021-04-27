Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,974 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $81,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,893,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $7,842,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $2,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,594,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management raised its holdings in Rogers by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 7,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ROG traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.19. The stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,585. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $206.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.96 and a 200 day moving average of $162.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

