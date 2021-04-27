Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $5,269,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in NV5 Global by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $4,032,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NV5 Global by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.73. The stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,111. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

