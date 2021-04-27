Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $105.15 Million Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.71% of ESCO Technologies worth $105,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $462,818,000 after buying an additional 177,935 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after buying an additional 91,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,848,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 272,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

ESE traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $112.33. 194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.30 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

