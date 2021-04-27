Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.47 Million Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 117.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Avalara worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,268,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,597,000 after acquiring an additional 375,716 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.42 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

