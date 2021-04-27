Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.24 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $20,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Graco by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Graco by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,632 shares of company stock worth $10,457,506. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,003. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $78.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

