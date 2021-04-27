Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 19,350 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 8.78% of EVI Industries worth $30,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EVI Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EVI Industries by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. 2,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,956. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $343.40 million, a P/E ratio of 560.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.30%.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

