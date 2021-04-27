ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

