Conning Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.