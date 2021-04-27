Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,926 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FTS International were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000.

Get FTS International alerts:

FTS International stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12. FTS International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

In other FTS International news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of FTS International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $8,249,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.