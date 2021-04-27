Conning Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after acquiring an additional 398,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after acquiring an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

