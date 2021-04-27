Conning Inc. Sells 2,855 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,575,489 shares of company stock valued at $446,691,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.56 and a 1-year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.30.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

